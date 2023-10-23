4 taken to hospital from South Loop CPD station where many migrants in Chicago are staying

Four people were taken to the hospital from a South Loop CPD station near 17th and State streets where many Chicago migrants are staying.

How many migrants are in Chicago? As of Monday, there are over 11,000 migrants in city shelters and more elsewhere

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were taken to the hospital from a Chicago police station, where many migrants are staying, Monday morning.

One of those transports, from the 1st District police station near 17th and State streets in the South Loop, was a child.

Several emergency crews were on the scene.

There are several tents set up outside, with dozens of migrants walking around the area.

Crews were called for a report of multiple sick people at the police station.

Five ambulances were requested.

At least one person can be seen on video being placed on a stretcher and taken into an ambulance.

It's unclear what kind of illness they may have.

As of Monday, there are 11,737 migrants in city shelters, 3,116 awaiting placement, 2,509 in CPD districts and 607 waiting at O'Hare.