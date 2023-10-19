Alderwoman swarmed, harassed during protest amid Chicago migrant crisis

Brighton Park residents were protesting a possible tent base camp location for migrants in Chicago on Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago alderwoman was swarmed and harassed at a protest against a proposed migrant "base camp" in Brighton Park Thursday.

Alderwoman Julia Ramirez, with the 12th Ward, was with an aide, trying to meet with constituents when residents swarmed and harassed them, the mayor's office said in a news release.

"My administration supports the right to peaceful protest and free speech, but this type of action against a public servant is unconscionable," the release said. "Any violent act against an elected official in our city is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms. My office and the Chicago Police Department are currently investigating this incident, and we will provide updates as they become available."

Ramirez was seen at a protest in Brighton Park Thursday morning, where a large group of residents loudly spoke out against a proposed migrant "base camp" in a privately owned vacant lot near 38th Street and California Avenue.

Chicago police said a 30-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were battered by an unknown suspect or suspects just after 10 a.m. in the 3800-block of South California during a demonstration at that location.

The woman declined medical attention, but the man was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in fair condition, CPD said.

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

