Migrants Chicago: Latino leaders ask for clarity on living conditions for thousands in shelters

Chicago Latino leaders are asking for clarity on what living conditions are like for thousands of migrants from the Texas border.

Chicago Latino leaders are asking for clarity on what living conditions are like for thousands of migrants from the Texas border.

Chicago Latino leaders are asking for clarity on what living conditions are like for thousands of migrants from the Texas border.

Chicago Latino leaders are asking for clarity on what living conditions are like for thousands of migrants from the Texas border.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Latino leaders in Chicago are asking the city for clarity on what living conditions are like in migrant shelters in Chicago.

There are dozens of them, housing thousands of asylum seekers from the border.

In recent weeks, there have been complaints about dirty bathrooms and cockroach infestations.

A meeting Thursday was held virtually, and it lasted about an hour.

Members of City Council's Latino caucus met with the mayor and the deputy mayor of immigration to discuss oversight of migrant shelters and the need to improve conditions.

Right now, there are more than 14,000 new arrivals from the southern border staying in city shelters.

Several migrants have spoken up about illnesses spreading in some of the shelters along with unsanitary living conditions.

RELATED: Migrants in Chicago: Texas bus company sues city over drop-off regulations

Last month, a 5-year-old boy became ill at a shelter in Pilsen and died.

Several other residents there were hospitalized in the days after the child's death.

Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez, who is a member of the Latino caucus, was in the meeting Thursday morning.

"City alone cannot sustain these operations without state and federal funding. That became clear, and we're also asking as a city to be able to communicate with us so that we not only know the challenges, the concerns, the conditions but also the needs so that we can also advocate, so that we can get dignified conditions," Sigcho-Lopez said.

Meanwhile, the city has extended its 60-day maximum shelter stay policy until Feb. 1.

That policy was supposed to go into effect this month.

The deadline has been delayed twice due to extreme weather, according to city officials.