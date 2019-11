Human trafficking survivor from Texas visits White House

EMBED >More News Videos Even in the suburbs, human trafficking exists. A Katy woman shares her terrible experience.

KATY, Texas -- A Texas woman wants the nation to know human trafficking can happen even in wealthy suburbs. She just had an audience with Advisor to the President, Ivanka Trump.Courtney Litvak grew up in Katy and attended Cinco Ranch High School. She said during her junior year human traffickers recruited her by preying on her vulnerabilities. She recalled how a fellow athlete pursued her on campus and arranged a meeting with a pimp.Ultimately, Litvak said she spent two years being sex trafficked around the United States. She eventually escaped and said she's still in the process of healing."I had to be broken in order to realize how much God loved me," Litvak said. "I will not be silent. I will not be put into fear. I live by faith, no longer by fear. I am not a victim. I am a survivor."Litvak and her mother, Kelly Litvak, are part of Childproof America . They, alongside Texas Congressman Michael McCaul, met with Ivanka Trump on Tuesday at the White House to discuss human trafficking.Ivanka Trump said in a statement.