Human Trafficking

Human trafficking survivor from Texas visits White House

By
KATY, Texas -- A Texas woman wants the nation to know human trafficking can happen even in wealthy suburbs. She just had an audience with Advisor to the President, Ivanka Trump.

Courtney Litvak grew up in Katy and attended Cinco Ranch High School. She said during her junior year human traffickers recruited her by preying on her vulnerabilities. She recalled how a fellow athlete pursued her on campus and arranged a meeting with a pimp.

EMBED More News Videos

Even in the suburbs, human trafficking exists. A Katy woman shares her terrible experience.



Ultimately, Litvak said she spent two years being sex trafficked around the United States. She eventually escaped and said she's still in the process of healing.

"I had to be broken in order to realize how much God loved me," Litvak said. "I will not be silent. I will not be put into fear. I live by faith, no longer by fear. I am not a victim. I am a survivor."

Litvak and her mother, Kelly Litvak, are part of Childproof America. They, alongside Texas Congressman Michael McCaul, met with Ivanka Trump on Tuesday at the White House to discuss human trafficking.

How to identify a human trafficking victim
EMBED More News Videos

Warning signs of human trafficking



"It was incredibly humbling to meet with Courtney and Kelly Litvak today. The scourge of human trafficking does not start at the waters' edge. It's affecting people in our own neighborhoods and throughout the United States. This administration is deeply committed to ensuring that Courtney's experience will never be repeated," Ivanka Trump said in a statement.

Katy ISD sent the local ABC station the following statement:

"Human trafficking is a nationwide crime that does not discriminate - victims can be any age, race, gender, or socioeconomic status. In Katy ISD, it is our mission to provide safe and secure learning environments that support the physical and emotional well-being of students. As such, the District actively partners with community services, law enforcement and families to participate in, as well as offer, informational and training sessions that educate and build awareness among staff and community members. Likewise, Katy ISD's police department includes a unit specifically dedicated to investigating Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), a space where human trafficking often lives. This is an important issue among our school community, and together we will continue our work to inform and protect."

READ ALSO: 'We got her back damaged': Sex trafficked 15-year-old dies by suicide

EMBED More News Videos

Family demands justice after teenage sex trafficking victim ends life

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasthe white househuman traffickingu.s. & worldivanka trumpsex crimes
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HUMAN TRAFFICKING
Man had 6 human trafficking victims at NC traffic stop: Highway Patrol
Man had 6 human trafficking victims at NC traffic stop: Highway Patrol
Missing New Jersey teenager found safe, police say
Dozens rescued during undercover human trafficking bust
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman's body found in burning car in Andersonville
2 teens in custody, 1 at large in fatal shooting of Portage woman
Storms may disrupt Thanksgiving holiday travel
Indiana University professor accused of sending racist, sexist tweets
Woman who encouraged boyfriend's suicide pleads not guilty
Puppy dies after grooming service at California Petco
Puppy loses ear after grooming appointment at Petco
Show More
Local families finalize long-awaited adoptions
Mother of Naperville student targeted in racist Craigslist ad speaks out
US Census 2020: Myths and scams you should know
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
City to light Christmas tree in Millennium Park Friday
More TOP STORIES News