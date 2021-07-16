chicago crime

2 charged after Vietnam veteran, 73, dies in Hyde Park attempted carjacking

Keith Cooper was a Vietnam veteran who served in the US Marine Corps
By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two suspects have been charged with a violent attempted carjacking that ended with the death of a Vietnam War veteran, Chicago police said Friday.

Police said an adult and a juvenile are responsible for the beating that led to Keith Cooper's death.

Frank Harris, 18, is charged with murder and vehicular hijacking and a 17-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder.

Both were arrested shortly after police said they tried to carjack the 73-year-old Cooper, a Vietnam veteran who stopped for groceries Wednesday in Hyde Park on his way to his daughter's house.

Police said the two suspects demanded Cooper's car then beat him. His daughter said the beating caused her father to have a heart attack and die.

Witnesses who fought the two suspects helped police track them down.

They never got away with Cooper's car, but police believe they are the ones who took his life.
Related topics:
chicagohyde parkmurderchicago crimeveteranchicago police departmentcarjacking
