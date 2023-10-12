Submarine to be named after legendary Chicago Naval officer Hyman Rickover

A new nuclear submarine will be commissioned this weekend in honor of a legendary Naval officer, and Chicago native, Hyman Rickover.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new nuclear submarine will be commissioned this weekend in honor of a legendary Naval officer and Chicago native.

The ceremony, that is replete with military meaning, will be the opportunity of a lifetime for dozens of students at a Portage Park high school that bears Hyman Rickover's name.

"It's a huge honor for us, as the school is named after Hyman G. Rickover, to be able to attend the commissioning of his submarine," said Hyman Rickover Naval Academy senior Agape Zora-Awni.

Newcomers, novices and Naval veterans alike will join together for the commissioning ceremony of the newest vessel to bear Chicagoan Hyman Rickover's name, the USS Rickover fast attack nuclear submarine.

"Makes me feel proud to be here and have that opportunity," said Hyman Rickover Naval Academy senior Jeremiah Tooles.

"Even though the military isn't necessarily in the books for me, I can definitely respect that, and so the fact that people are going to be joining the fleet on this submarine and like living in it," said Hyman Rickover Naval Academy senior Clara Biela. "That's something that's really cool."

Admiral Rickover, known as the "father of the nuclear navy," was the longest serving Naval officer ever, for 63 years, and he graduated from Chicago's John Marshall High School.

Dozens of students gathered Thursday from the Chicago Public School in Portage Park which also bears his name. They are taking a trip to Groton, Connecticut where they'll tour the sub, which was pieced together in 2020, and witness its entry to service.

"It just feels like it's a part of us, and we're a part of him, because he's come from this area," said Walter Thompson, retired Navy Chief Petty Officer. "So I think that hits home."

Members of the Union League Club of Chicago and the commissioning committee will also be there with their full support for the 140 or so sailors and their families for as long as they serve on board.

"The connection to the city is incredible," said Guy Rossi, whose son will serve on the USS Rickover. "I couldn't be more proud of my son."