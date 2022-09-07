Semi-truck caught on camera swerving, driving erratically before crash on Eisenhower Expressway

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi-truck driver lost control, crashing into several vehicles Wednesday on I-290, police say, and it was all caught on camera.

Video shows the semi-truck swerving and driving erratically on the Eisenhower Expressway before it strikes a bridge support.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on I-290 near Harlem Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver was transported to a local area hospital with unknown injuries, ISP said.

Several westbound lanes are closed as police continue to investigate the crash.

No other information has been released at this time.