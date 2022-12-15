Crete woman charged in deadly DUI crash that killed 1, injured 2: Illinois State Police

A Route 394 crash near Steger Road left 1 dead and 3 injured, Illinois State Police say. Southbound 394 remains closed at Sauk Trail.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 58-year-old Crete woman has been charged in connection with a south suburban car crash that left one dead and two injured last month, Illinois State Police announced Thursday morning.

Letisha Tovar was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing great bodily harm.

Illinois State Police said that just after 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 14, troopers responded to the scene of a fatal crash on southbound Interstate 394 at Steger Road.

A red Ford traveling south had hit a deer, driven into a ditch and come to a stop in another lane, ISP said. A silver Jeep then hit the passenger side of the Ford, police said.

The Ford's driver was taken to a local hospital, but the Ford's passenger was pronounced dead on the scene.

Tovar, who was driving the silver Jeep, was taken to a local hospital, but refused medical treatment.

The passenger of the Jeep was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Officials initially said three were injured in the crash.

Tovar has been released from Cook County Jail on a personal recognizance bond.

