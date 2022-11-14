1 dead, 3 injured in south suburban crash: Illinois State Police

A Route 394 crash near Steger Road left 1 dead and 3 injured, Illinois State Police say. Southbound 394 remains closed at Sauk Trail.

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has died and three others were injured in a south suburban car crash early Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

One vehicle was disabled in the right lane of southbound Illinois Route 394 at Steger Road just after 12:45 a.m. when another vehicle hit it, state police said.

The driver of the disabled vehicle was taken to a local hospital with injuries, and the passenger of the disabled vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

RELATED: 1 dead after Touhy Avenue crash: Lincolnwood police

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were both taken to an area hospital, as well.

Police did not immediately identify the person who died or provide the conditions of those injured.

Southbound Route 394 remained closed at Sauk Trail as of about 9:30 a.m.