1 dead, 3 injured in south suburban crash: Illinois State Police

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has died and three others were injured in a south suburban car crash early Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.
One vehicle was disabled in the right lane of southbound Illinois Route 394 at Steger Road just after 12:45 a.m. when another vehicle hit it, state police said.
The driver of the disabled vehicle was taken to a local hospital with injuries, and the passenger of the disabled vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were both taken to an area hospital, as well.
Police did not immediately identify the person who died or provide the conditions of those injured.
Southbound Route 394 remained closed at Sauk Trail as of about 9:30 a.m.