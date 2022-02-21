2-vehicle crash on I-55 leaves 1 dead in Chicago, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed in a crash on the Interstate 55 Monday, Illinois State Police said.A two-vehicle crash happened on the I-55 near Throop Street at about 2:30 p.m., preliminary information indicated. ISP District Chicago responded to the crash and one person was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident.Damen Avenue northbound to the I-55 northbound was closed for investigation at about 3:29 p.m., state police said.State police did not provide further information about the crash.