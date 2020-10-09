car crash

I-55 crash near Pulaski Road ramp shuts down all inbound traffic: Illinois State Police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Backed up traffic from a crash that shut down all northbound lanes of I-55 at Pulaski Road Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bad crash on I-55 at South Pulaski Road has shut down all inbound traffic Thursday evening, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened just north of the Pulaski Road ramp, state police said.

State police said there is also a fuel spill due to the crash, though details about how many and what kinds of vehicles were involved were not immediately clear.

State police said "multiple vehicles" were involved but did not give more detail than that. They also said injury was involved, but did not say how many people were injured or how severely.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were also not immediately clear.

All drivers are asked to seek alternate routes. It was not clear how long inbound lanes would remain closed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com for updates.
