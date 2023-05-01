WATCH LIVE

Large crash closes Interstate 55 downstate amid dust storm

Illinois State Police tweeted about incident just after 11:30 a.m.

Monday, May 1, 2023 6:19PM
LIVE: Downstate dust storm
LIVE: Downstate dust storm

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Part of Interstate 55 downstate is closed for multiple crashes amid a dust storm Monday, state officials have said.

The Illinois Department of Transportation tweeted just after 11:15 a.m. that I-55 was closed in both directions between Divernon and Farmersville, Illinois in Sangamon and Montgomery counties.

Traffic is being diverted between mile posts 63 and 82, IDOT said.

IDOT also retweeted a photo from one Twitter user that showed a dust storm in that area.

Traffic is being detoured on IL-48 and IL-104 through Taylorville, IDOT said. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Illinois State Police also tweeted about the incident.

The stretch of I-55 is south of Springfield.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
