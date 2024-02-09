Lanes closed on eastbound I-80 near Joliet after semi-truck crash: LIVE

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Chopper 7 was over a bad crash Friday evening that caused a traffic backup on eastbound I-80 near Joliet.

The crash appeared to be near South Larkin Avenue. Traffic appeared to be jammed all the way back to I-55.

All eastbound lanes appeared to be shut down as authorities were on the scene.

A semi-truck appeared to be jack-knifed, and another car had extensive damage. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. Illinois State Police are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story, check back with ABC7 for updates.