Police close westbound I-88 in Aurora due to crash that ended in 'serious injury'

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A crash on the Interstate 88 ended in serious injury, the Aurora Police Department said in a Facebook post.The department said it is assisting the Illinois State Police with a "serious injury crash" on the I-88 near mile marker 121, just east of Eola Road.The department said the roadway is closed for westbound traffic at Route 59. It is expected the roadway will be closed for at least two hours. The Illinois State Police can be contacted for any updates.Police did not say how many people were injured or what their conditions were.Police did not provide further information about the incident.