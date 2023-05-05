I-94 northbound Foster Avenue exit ramp closed after semi rollover crash

Illinois State Police said the Foster Avenue exit ramp on the northbound side of the Edens Expressway is closed due to a semi rollover crash.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police said the Foster Avenue exit ramp on the northbound side of the Edens Expressway is closed due to a semi rollover crash.

State police said the semi, for unknown reasons, lost control, struck a light pole and then rolled over on its side.

The truck was carrying 39,000 lbs. of steel coils. There is no hazmat situation, state police said. No injuries were reported.

ISP did said the ramp is temporarily closed while debris is removed from the roadway, but did not say how long the closure was expected to last into rush hour. Drivers should seek alternate routes.