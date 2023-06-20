I-95 rebuild: Pa. governor and transportation secretary to provide update on construction progress

Pennsylvania’s governor and transportation secretary are set to provide an update on the effort to rebuild the collapse portion of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

Construction crews have been working around the clock to build a temporary overpass that will allow for I-95 to reopen.

PHILADELPHIA -- Pennsylvania's governor and transportation secretary are set to provide an update on the effort to rebuild the collapsed portion of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and Sec. Mike Carroll will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch it live on this page when it happens.

This comes as round-the-clock work continues at the site of the collapse in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood.

Time-lapse video shows the original void created after an overpass collapsed due to a tanker truck fire. That gap is now nearly filled.

Once complete, temporary lanes will be paved over the top and crews will work on the permanent replacement.

On Saturday, Gov. Shapiro announced the highway would be ready to reopen within two weeks.

The stretch of the East Coast's main north-south highway collapsed early last Sunday after a tractor-trailer hauling gasoline flipped over on an off-ramp and caught fire. State transportation officials said the driver was trying to navigate a curve and lost control.

Pennsylvania's plan for the work involves trucking in 2,000 tons of lightweight glass nuggets for the quick rebuilding, with crews working around the clock until the interstate is open to traffic.

Instead of rebuilding the overpass right away, crews will use the recycled glass to fill in the collapsed area to avoid supply-chain delays for other materials, Shapiro has said.

After that, a replacement bridge will be built next to it to reroute traffic while crews excavate the fill to restore the exit ramp, officials have said.