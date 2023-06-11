Portion of Interstate 95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker fire burns under overpass

Chopper 6 LIVE over scene of fire and partial collapse of Interstate 95 in Tacony

A tractor trailer fire started under an I-95 overpass and spread to the lanes above.

PHILADELPHIA -- A tanker fire underneath Interstate 95 northbound in Philadelphia has caused part of the highway to collapse.

All lanes are currently shut down.

The fire broke out just after 6 a.m. Sunday between Exit 32 for Academy Road and Exit 30 for Cottman Avenue in the Tacony section of the city.

Crews are working to get the fire under control. There has been no word on any injuries.

Video from the I-95 fire and collapse scene in Philadelphia:

I-95 will remain shut down for an extended period time.

