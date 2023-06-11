WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Portion of Interstate 95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker fire burns under overpass

A tractor trailer fire started under an I-95 overpass and spread to the lanes above.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, June 11, 2023 12:53PM
Chopper 6 LIVE over scene of fire and partial collapse of Interstate 95 in Tacony
EMBED <>More Videos

Chopper 6 LIVE over scene of fire and partial collapse of Interstate 95 in Tacony

PHILADELPHIA -- A tanker fire underneath Interstate 95 northbound in Philadelphia has caused part of the highway to collapse.

All lanes are currently shut down.

The fire broke out just after 6 a.m. Sunday between Exit 32 for Academy Road and Exit 30 for Cottman Avenue in the Tacony section of the city.

Crews are working to get the fire under control. There has been no word on any injuries.

Video from the I-95 fire and collapse scene in Philadelphia:

A tractor-trailer fire started under an I-95 overpass and spread to the lanes above.

I-95 will remain shut down for an extended period time.

Check the latest conditions on area highways at 6abc.com/Traffic

You can use the following form to send any photos or videos of breaking news right to Action News:

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this breaking story develops.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW