Loop place of worship broken into, ransacked; suspect injured, CPD says

Chicago police say I AM Temple on Washington Street in the Loop was broken into and ransacked early Thursday morning. The suspect was injured.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man injured himself breaking into a place of worship in Chicago's Loop early Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The 37 year old began breaking out the front windows and doors of I AM Temple, located in the 100-block of West Washington Street, just before 12:25 a.m., CPD said.

Once in the lobby, he began flipping furniture and other items, police said.

He was taken into custody and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for evaluation and injuries to his hands, according to CPD.

The glass in the temple's front doors appeared to be cracked later Thursday morning.