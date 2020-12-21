fatal crash

I-55 southbound lanes closed near Joliet after 1 killed in crash

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- All southbound lanes of I-55 near Joliet are closed after a crash that killed one person, Illinois State Police said.

Police said the crash took place around 1 p.m. near mile marker 255. The crash only involved one car, state police said.

State police said the driver appeared to have lost control of the car and went off the road to the right of the highway. The driver was the only person in the car, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The right lane was closed due to the crash at about 1:15 p.m., and then all southbound lanes were closed beginning at 3:15 p.m. All southbound traffic is being rerouted at US Route 30.

No further information is currently available. State police did not say how long the lanes will remain closed. Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.
