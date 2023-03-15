Two days after a large pothole opened up on I-55, two of the three lanes are still closed.

All lanes open after crews fix giant pothole blocking 2 lanes on I-55 near Bolingbrook

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- All southbound lanes are back open on Interstate 55 two days after a large pothole opened up blocking two lanes of traffic.

Chopper 7 flew over the outbound lanes late Wednesday morning to get a closer look at the bridge deck over Route 53 in Bolingbrook.

IDOT crews poured a fast-drying concrete over the hole on Tuesday morning. Wednesday morning, there was a box put over the patch to help it dry faster.

Cold temperatures slowed down the drying process, but the concrete was finally deemed ready to handle traffic as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

IDOT said in a statement, "This section of the roadway is approaching the end of its useful lifespan and is currently being reconstructed. The project includes a new bridge deck and is anticipated to be completed later this fall."

Anyone who believes their vehicle was damaged by the pothole is urged to file an online claim with IDOT.

They can also call 847.705.4048, or contact IDOT's Central Bureau of Claims at 217.782.6263.