I-57 inbound lanes closed at Halsted due to semi rollover crash, ISP says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police said inbound lanes of I-57 are closed at Halsted due to a rollover crash involving a semi and another car.

State police said they responded to reports of the crash around 4:15 p.m. Troopers said the semi rolled over onto its side in the left lane, while the car ran off the roadway and came to a stop on the embankment.

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, state police said, but did not say what vehicle they came from.

The Chicago Fire Department said the cab of the semi caught fire, which they worked to extinguish.

Illinois State Police said the inbound lanes will remain closed until everything is cleaned up.