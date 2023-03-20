Chicago traffic: 3-year Kennedy Expressway construction project begins Monday night

The Kennedy Expressway construction, project begins Monday night which will impact Chicago traffic for three years.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get ready for a major headache on the Kennedy as construction begins Monday on a project that will last for years.

Crews will begin setting up construction on the inbound side between Montrose and Hubbard's Cave.

By the end of this week, the two left lanes will be closed for that entire seven-and-a-half mile stretch.

In addition, the express lanes will only be open inbound during this phase of the project.

Chicago's Kennedy Expressway reconstruction

"It's gonna impact traffic severely," Jon Schumacher, IDOT District 1 chief of construction, said. "We're gonna see some pretty substantial backups not just on the Kennedy itself, but on the Edens, the Dan Ryan is gonna back up to the outbound Kennedy in the afternoon, and we also anticipate issues in the River North area with traffic trying to get on from Ontario."

If CTA and Metra are an option for you- those will be your best alternatives. You can use the Eisenhower Expressway or DuSable Lake Shore Drive as well.

All of this work is because of bridge decks that are in bad shape. Thirty six bridge structures will be repaired, along with overhead sign-structures, new LED lights, pavement patching and more.

During this year's work on the inbound Kennedy, drivers will be able to access the express lanes from both the Kennedy and the Edens. But, keep in mind, once you're in the express lanes, you only have two opportunities to exit -- near Armitage Avenue and at Ohio Street.

IDOT will have "smart work zone" set up, using changeable message signs to keep drivers aware of incidents and travel times.

The work is expected to start Monday and last three years.