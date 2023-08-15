An IDOT worker killed at Yorkville Yard along Route 47 was pinned between pieces of equipment, the Kendall County Sheriff's Office said.

IDOT worker dies after being pinned between large pieces of equipment: Kendall County sheriff

KENDALL TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- An employee died in industrial incident at the Illinois Department of Transportation's Yorkville Yard on Tuesday, the Kendall County Sheriff's Office said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene along Route 47 in Kendall Township.

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office said an employee was pinned between two large pieces of equipment. It happened at about 10:30 a.m.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the employee died of their injuries. Police said no foul play is suspected.

ABC7 has not yet heard back from IDOT for a response. The employee's name has not yet been released.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.