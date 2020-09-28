Illinois student athletes, parents to file class-action lawsuit to resume fall sports

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Student athletes and their parents are filing a class-action lawsuit against the Illinois High School Association regarding the cancellation of fall sports due to COVID-19.The lawsuit could be filed as early as Monday. In the suit, the plaintiffs plan to seek a temporary restraining order against the state's order to cancel most fall sports, including football, soccer and volleyball.A group of athletes and their parents gathered in front of Gov. JB Pritzker's home in the Gold Coast Sunday. They believe not being able to play hurts their chances of earning college scholarships, while affecting their mental health.In Illinois, contact sports have been pushed back to the spring due to fears of COVID-19, but they are happening now in many other states.Pritzker has said that even though other states are allowing high school football and other contact sports, his scientific advisers, including Chicago doctors, saidMany of those who organized the protest said they hope the governor takes notice of the rallies, which they say will continue."Show him that we can be safe while doing this. We can wear the masks. We just want to be happy and we want to get out there," said Lincoln-Way East High School cheerleader Sophia Sladek.According to a press release issued by the group, Illinois is one of 10 states not playing all fall sports. Football, soccer, volleyball, cheerleading and field hockey have been halted in the state, while golf, cross country, girls tennis and girls swimming continue to be played.The case is expected to be heard by a judge on Wednesday.