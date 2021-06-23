coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 258 cases, 8 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 258 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 8 related deaths Wednesday.

There have been 1,389,892 total COVID cases, including 23,173 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 43,928 specimens for a total of 25,535,634 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 17 to June 23, is 0.9%.

As of Tuesday night, 492 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those,114 patients were in the ICU and 51 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 12,288,242vaccines have been administered in Illinois since Tuesday . The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 31,164. There were 27,737 vaccines administered in Illinois Tuesday.
