Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 258 cases, 8 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 258 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 8 related deaths Wednesday.There have been 1,389,892 total COVID cases, including 23,173 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 43,928 specimens for a total of 25,535,634 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 17 to June 23, is 0.9%.As of Tuesday night, 492 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those,114 patients were in the ICU and 51 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 12,288,242vaccines have been administered in Illinois since Tuesday . The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 31,164. There were 27,737 vaccines administered in Illinois Tuesday.