Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 292 cases, 8 deaths

6 million people in Illinois now fully vaccinated
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
United Center vaccine site closing after Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 248 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 8 related deaths Friday.

The state also reported a major milestone: more than 6 million people in Illinois are now fully vaccinated.

There have been 1,390,140 total COVID cases, including 23,191 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 50,951 specimens for a total of 25,634,328 since the pandemic began.

Chicago offers new vaccine incentives, expands in-home vaccinations as Delta variant spreads

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 19 to June 25 remains unchanged at 0.8%.

Chicago COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by zip code



As of Thursday night, 435 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 99 patients were in the ICU and 53 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county



A total of 12,360,117 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 28,798. There were 22,385 vaccines administered in Illinois Thursday.
