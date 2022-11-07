Election 2022: Illinois candidates make final push on final day of early voting

Candidates are making their final push for your vote.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Candidates are out making their final push one day away from Election Day.

Chicago Board of Elections officials will be at the early voting Super Site in the Loop Monday morning to give an update on turnout.

Meanwhile, the sprint to the finish is underway in the campaign for Illinois governor.

ILLINOIS GENERAL ELECTION | Meet the candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress

Republican candidate Darren Bailey joining several dozen supporters in the Loop Sunday night for a flag-draped rally.

On the South Side, Governor JB Pritzker gathering with supporters at a tennis facility, hoping to sway potential voters.

"Darren Bailey wants to divide Illinois by handing the state over to the far-right wing zealots who want to enact a hate-filled agenda," Governor Pritzker said. "Let's be very clear, in 2022, hate is on the ballot and hate has no place in the state of Illinois."

"JB Pritzker and Lori Lightfoot, they have had four years to do anything, anything to solve any problems, all the problems that we have and instead they have spent the four years making more problems and creating more of a mess for Illinois, pushing more of our friends and families out of the state," Bailey said.

2022 ELECTION | Voter Information in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin

The candidates made the final push with help of some political heavy hitters.

Vice President Kamala Harris was in town Sunday to bolster the Pritzker campaign. President Biden was also in Illinois over the weekend to get out the vote.

Meanwhile, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was in the area stumping for Republican candidates in various races.