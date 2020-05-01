Illinois face mask rules take effect: What you should know

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The rules changes regarding face masks In Illinois take effect Friday, where even the Picasso statue has a mask of its own.Starting Friday a new mandate requires all residents to wear a mask in public when social distancing is not an option. For example: at work, grocery stores and on public transit.You do not have to wear a mask when running or walking in outside or during outdoor activities on your own property.Health officials say the masks are not just about protecting yourself, but the people around you."You may be infected with COVID and not have any symptoms, and we have no other way of knowing," said Dr. Allison Bartlett, Associate Hospital Epidemiologist at the University of Chicago.If you do not have a mask, any face covering will do. Make sure your hands are clean when you put your mask on and take it off. If you have a cloth mask, it should be washed every day you use it.The masks are not required for children under two. Bartlett, who is also a practicing pediatrician, cautions parents with children that young they should first avoid taking them out on essential errands where masks would be required.However, if you must take your child or infant out, it's not safe for them to be wearing a face mask and parents should look for other safer alternative."It's not safe for infants or really anyone under the age of twoto be wearing a mask, and so we need to think about other ways to hopefully keep those kids home and not have to take them with you on essential trips," Bartlett said. "But again, you know, covering a stroller or covering a car seat is probably a better way to protect them than putting a mask on."