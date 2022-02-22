coronavirus illinois

COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 1,549 new cases, 25 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
How has COVID impacted Chicago's Latino population?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 1,549 new COVID cases and 25 related deaths Tuesday.

On Monday, 1,388 cases were reported, with 1,442 cases on Sunday and 1,853 cases on Saturday.


There have been 3,019,951 total COVID cases, including 32,431 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

RELATED | 3 school districts make masks optional as Gov. JB Pritzker takes fight to Illinois Supreme Court

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 2.6%.


Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 73,402 new specimens for a total of 53,968,881 since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, 1,331 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, Of those, 235 patients were in the ICU, and 136 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 21,024,696 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 63.51% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 18,543.
