Illinois COVID: IL reports 28,110 new cases, 92 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 28,110 new COVID cases and 92 related deaths Tuesday.

There have been 2,488,380 total COVID cases, including 28,660 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 16.9%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 347,053 new specimens for a total of 47,174,830 since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, 7,353 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,152 patients were in the ICU and 664 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 19,722,607 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 61.10% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 52,187.

Meanwhile, Chicago is extending family vaccination clinincs at City Colleges of Chicago vaccine clinics that offer pediatric doses as well as booster shots for people of all ages.

"We continue to see the COVID-19 vaccine provide great protection against serious outcomes - specifically hospitalization and death," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "Especially in the colder months and through the current Omicron surge, it is so important that all eligible members of your family have received their COVID-19 vaccine and booster."


The clinics at City Colleges will be open 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

-Saturday, January 22 - Richard J. Daley College, 7500 S Pulaski Rd.
-Sunday, January 23 - Wilbur Wright College, 4300 N Narragansett Ave.
-Saturday, January 29 - Kennedy-King College, 6301 S Halsted St.
-Sunday, January 30 - Olive-Harvey College, 10001 S Woodlawn Ave.
-Saturday, February 5 - Truman College, 1145 W Wilson Ave.
-Sunday, February 6 - Malcolm X College, 1900 W Jackson Blvd.

-Saturday, February 12 - Richard J. Daley College, 7500 S Pulaski Rd.
-Sunday, February 13 - Wilbur Wright College, 4300 N Narragansett Ave.
-Saturday, February 19 - Kennedy-King College, 6301 S Halsted St.
-Sunday, February 20 - Olive-Harvey College, 10001 S Woodlawn Ave.
-Saturday, February 26 - Truman College, 1145 W Wilson Ave.
-Sunday, February 27 - Malcolm X College, 1900 W Jackson Blvd.

