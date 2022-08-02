COVID Update: IL reports 5,096 new cases, 0 deaths

Growing confusion as the Biden administration prepares to roll out newly formulated boosters that target the highly-contagious BA.5 variant.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 5,096 new COVID cases and no new deaths Tuesday.

IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,578,991 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,363 related deaths.

As of Monday night, 1,450 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 162 patients were in the ICU, and 52 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 20% of ICU beds are available.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 34.7.

A total of 23,018,923 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 65.35% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 10,925.