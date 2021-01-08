Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 9,277 new cases, 126 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9176905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The impact of vaccinations may not have a positive impact on the daily COVID-19 numbers until spring, Dr. Jen Ashton says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 9,277 new COVID-19 cases and 126 deaths Friday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 1,017,322, with a total of 17,395 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.It took 349 days for the state to go from one confirmed case to 1 million. Now nearly one in 12 people in the state has tested positive for COVID-19."In a pandemic that has contained far too many tragic milestones, today's marking of one million cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Illinois deserves particular recognition," Gov. JB Pritzker said Thursday. "As this disease continues to wreak havoc on our nation - with the United States setting another record for the most COVID-19 deaths in a day just yesterday - it is critical that we take extra caution today and in the months ahead to reduce the spread, bring down hospitalization rates, and save lives. Now that vaccine distribution has begun, we can see the light at the end of this difficult time - let's do everything we can to ensure all of our neighbors are able to be there as we cross that finish line, healthy as well. With that goal in mind, I encourage all Illinoisans to choose to receive the protections of the COVID-19 vaccine when it's your turn in line.""As the vaccine rolls out, our hope, and goal, is that the number of new cases we see each day will decrease," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "Reporting more than one million COVID-19 cases in Illinois seemed like an unlikely number at the beginning of the pandemic, and we've now all seen how devastating this disease can be. I urge everyone to continue to wear their mask, avoid social gatherings, and get vaccinated when it's your turn."Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 118,665 specimens for a total 13,922,611.As of Thursday night, 3,777 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 780 patients were in the ICU and 422 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 1 - 7 is 9.5%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.Pritzker on Friday announced over $275 million in nearly 9,000 emergency assistance grants have been made to small businesses in over 600 cities and towns statewide through the Business Interruption Grants (BIG) program. The announcement marks the conclusion of the BIG program.Mayor Lori Lightfoot stated clearlyare doing everything they can to minimize the spread of coronavirus among students and staff working to dispel what she calls "myths." But the Chicago Teachers Union just released images from their members Friday morning, saying classrooms and facilities have not been adequately cleaned, working to bolster their position that a return to in-person learning is unsafe at this time.CPS says more than 60% of teachers have been at work this week, while some opted to stay outside in the winter weather citing health concerns.The deaths reported Friday include:- Adams County: 1 male 70s- Boone County: 1 female 80s- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 7 males 90s- DeKalb County: 1 female 60s- DuPage County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Edwards County: 1 male 80s- Effingham County: 1 male 80s- Fayette County: 1 female 80s- Fulton County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Henry County: 1 male 90s- Iroquois County: 1 male 60s- Jackson County: 1 male 60s- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s- Knox County: 1 male 50s- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 90s- LaSalle County: 1 male 80s- Livingston County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s- Madison County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Marion County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s- Marshall County: 1 female 50s- McLean County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s- Montgomery County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s- Morgan County: 1 male 70s- Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s- Perry County: 1 female 60s- Randolph County: 1 female 90s- Richland County: 1 female 70s- Rock Island County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90- Saline County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s- Sangamon County: 1 male 90s- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s- Stark County: 1 male 80s- Stephenson County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s- Tazewell County: 1 male 40s, 4 males 70s- Vermilion County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s- Whiteside County: 1 male 60s- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s- Williamson County: 1 male 70s- Winnebago County: 2 females 90s- Woodford County: 1 female 90s