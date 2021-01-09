Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 6,717 new cases, 101 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9176905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The impact of vaccinations may not have a positive impact on the daily COVID-19 numbers until spring, Dr. Jen Ashton says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 6,717 new COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths Saturday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 1,024,039, with a total of 17,494 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.There have been 373reported dead from COVID-19 this week, bringing the total number to 8,670 so far. That's according to the latest IDPH data, which shows residents account for almost half of all coronavirus deaths in Illinois, despite accounting for just 7% of the state's cases.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 102,903 specimens for a total 14,025,514.As of Friday night, 3,589 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 742 patients were in the ICU and 393 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 2 - 8 is 9.3%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.Pritzker on Friday announced over $275 million in nearly 9,000 emergency assistance grants have been made to small businesses in over 600 cities and towns statewide through the Business Interruption Grants (BIG) program. The announcement marks the conclusion of the BIG program.Mayor Lori Lightfoot stated clearlyare doing everything they can to minimize the spread of coronavirus among students and staff working to dispel what she calls "myths." But the Chicago Teachers Union just released images from their members Friday morning, saying classrooms and facilities have not been adequately cleaned, working to bolster their position that a return to in-person learning is unsafe at this time.CPS says more than 60% of teachers have been at work this week, while some opted to stay outside in the winter weather citing health concerns.The deaths reported Saturday include:Bond County: 1 female 70s- Boone County: 1 female 40s- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s- DeKalb County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Effingham County: 1 male 80s- Fulton County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s- Hamilton County: 1 female 50s- Jefferson County: 1 male 70s- Kane County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s- Kankakee County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s- Lake County: 1 teen, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Logan County: 1 male 50s- Macoupin County: 1 male 70s- Madison County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s- Marion County: 1 female 70s- Massac County: 1 female 90s- McHenry County: 1 male 70s- McLean County: 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s- Mercer County: 1 female 90s- Monroe County: 1 female 60s- Montgomery County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s- Morgan County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s- Moultrie County: 1 male 70s- Peoria County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Perry County: 1 female 90s- Piatt County: 1 male 80s- Pike County: 1 male 80s- Randolph County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Sangamon County: 1 male 30s- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s- Stephenson County: 1 female 60s- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- Vermilion County: 1 male 80s- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s- Will County: 1 female 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 female over 100- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s