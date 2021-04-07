Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 3,790 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths

WATCH | Are we headed for a 4th COVID wave?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 3,790 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 28 related deaths Wednesday.There have been 1,265,457 total cases, including 21,423 deaths in the state.As of Tuesday night, 1,710 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 353 patients were in the ICU and 142 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 80,628 specimens for a total of 20,818,451 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 31-April 6 is 4.6%.A total of 8,423,845 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, including doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities.A total of 6,552,982 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 107,302 doses. There were 139,724 doses reported administered in Illinois Monday.Illinois has administered doses to 70% of residents 65 and older, reaching the threshold needed to move into the Bridge Phase of reopening. However, IDPH said rising hospitalization rates will prevent Illinois from moving into the Bridge Phase. IDPH epidemiologists will continue to focus on the most recent 10 days to monitor any acute trends that prevent the state from reaching the Bridge Phase.The deaths reported Wednesday include:-Adams County: 1 male 70s-Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s-DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s-Lake County: 1 female 70s-Lawrence County: 1 male 60s-Livingston County: 1 female 90s-Madison County: 1 male 70s-Marion County: 1 male 60s-McLean County: 1 male 60s-Menard County: 1 female 70s-Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s-St. Clair County: 1 female 60s-Wayne County: 1 male 60s-White County: 1 male 50s-Will County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s-Winnebago County: 1 female 60s