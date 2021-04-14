coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 3,536 new coronavirus cases, 31 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 3,536 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 31 related deaths Wednesday.

There have been 1,288,934 total COVID cases, including 21,570 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday night, 2,076 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 453 patients were in the ICU and 198 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 88,390 specimens for a total of 21,371,760 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 7-13, is 5%.

A total of 9,386,135 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.
A total of 7,482,650 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 132,810 doses. There were 138,538 doses reported administered in Illinois Tuesday.

The deaths reported Wednesday include:

-Carroll County: 1 male 70s
-Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 4 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s
-DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 90s
-Kane County: 1 male 30s
-Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
-Madison County: 1 male 70s

-McHenry County: 1 female 90s
-Peoria County: 1 female 40s
-Richland County: 1 female 60s
-Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
-Vermilion County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 70s
-Whiteside County: 1 female 30s
-Will County: 1 male 80s
