Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 2,556 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths

By , and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,556 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 23 related deaths Tuesday.

There have been 1,325,726 total COVID cases, including 21,858 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 62,724 specimens for a total of 22,381,515since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 20-26, is 4.1%.

As of Monday night, 2,180 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 251 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 11,149,675 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

A total of 8,942,127 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,757 doses. There were 81,152 doses reported administered in Illinois Monday.

The deaths reported Tuesday include:
-Champaign County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
-Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

-Kane County: 1 male 70s
-Logan County: 1 male 60s
-Madison County: 1 male 90s
-Peoria County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 60s
-Tazewell County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
-Will County: 1 female 30s,1 female 50s
