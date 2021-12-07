Bill proposes unvaccinated Illinois COVID patients pay out of pocket for treatment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A bill filed in the Illinois statehouse Monday would require unvaccinated COVID patients to pay for healthcare expenses related to the virus out of pocket.The bill was introduced by Democratic State Rep. Jonathan Carroll (D-Northbrook). He said it comes down to personal responsibility.In the bill, unvaccinated residents of Illinois would have to pay for health care expenses out of pocket, including hospital bills, if they become hospitalized with the virus.Rep. Carroll said those who are not medically able to get the vaccine would be exempt, and while he expects significant pushback he also hopes the legislation will be the starting point of a debate about the virus and vaccination.Republican leadership is already opposing the proposal.