coronavirus illinois

Bill proposes unvaccinated Illinois COVID patients pay out of pocket for treatment

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Only 8 ICU beds available in Will, Kankakee counties

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A bill filed in the Illinois statehouse Monday would require unvaccinated COVID patients to pay for healthcare expenses related to the virus out of pocket.

The bill was introduced by Democratic State Rep. Jonathan Carroll (D-Northbrook). He said it comes down to personal responsibility.


In the bill, unvaccinated residents of Illinois would have to pay for health care expenses out of pocket, including hospital bills, if they become hospitalized with the virus.

Rep. Carroll said those who are not medically able to get the vaccine would be exempt, and while he expects significant pushback he also hopes the legislation will be the starting point of a debate about the virus and vaccination.


Republican leadership is already opposing the proposal.

Please note: The video in the player above is from a previous report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsspringfieldgeneral assemblycoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinelaws
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Orland Park votes on how to deal with new COVID vaccine mandate
IL reports record-high 20,804 new COVID cases, 96 deaths
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
More TOP STORIES News