Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 2,211 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,211 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 19 related deaths Tuesday.There have been 1,343,988 total COVID cases, including 22,066 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 57,483 specimens for a total of 22,929,518 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 27-May 3, is 4.0%.As of Monday night, 2,074 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 493 patients were in the ICU and 262 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 11,970,775 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.A total of 9,450,418 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 72,613 doses. There were 40,361 doses reported administered in Illinois Monday.The deaths reported Tuesday include:-Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s-DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s-Franklin County: 1 male 70s-Kane County: 1 male 50s-Lake County: 1 male 80s-Peoria County: 1 female 40s-Rock Island County: 1 male 80s-Sangamon County: 1 male 70s-St. Clair County: 1 female 80s-Will County: 1 male 60s