coronavirus deaths

Chicago teen among Illinois COVID deaths reported Friday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Among the 33 people who were reported to have died from COVID-19 in Illinois Friday was an 18-year-old girl from Chicago.

Zmaya Bell died of COVID complications on Wednesday, her family said. She was a high school junior with straight As and a member of the pom-pom squad at Simeon Career Academy.

"She just loved to talk about her future. She was ready," said her mother Darica Hollins. "She was looking forward to the future, and I was looking forward to guiding her ad helping her get there."

Zmaya Bell is survived by her four siblings.

RELATED: Illinois expands vaccination effort as COVID cases rise

The state's public health officials reported 3,002 new COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagocoronavirus deathscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisteenagercovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Lightfoot charts path forward 1 year after issuing citywide stay at home order
FEMA to reimburse families for COVID-19 related funerals
175 TVs donated to LaSalle Veterans Home residents
1 year later, Auburn Gresham is among communities hit hardest by COVID
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Security guard shot at Brighton Park Home Depot in coma, family says
Illinois expands vaccination effort as COVID cases rise
Hot mic catches pilot's expletive-filled rant against San Francisco
Chicago traffic has been dramatically changed by COVID pandemic
Mom fights to bring pregnant daughter's killer to justice
More 'chemical compounds' removed from Streeterville high-rise where body was found
8 shot, 1 fatally, at Wrightwood gathering
Show More
March, rally stands up against Asian hate in wake of Atlanta shootings
Manufacturing workers in demand as companies ramp up production
Entrepreneurs turn job loss into opportunity for dream business
2 charged in deadly Bridgeview shooting outside Secretary of State facility
New economic equity laws hope to address racial inequities, systemic injustices
More TOP STORIES News