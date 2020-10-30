Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 6,943 coronavirus cases, most since pandemic began, along with 36 deaths

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 402,401, with 9,711 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 95,111 specimens for a total of 7,637,209. The number of tests conducted also breaks a record for most done in one day.
The seven-day average test positivity rate is 8.5%, up 0.3 from Thursday. For the second day in a row, the state has provided a seven day positivity rate using the same calculation as metrics that determine regional mitigations. It used a simple formula of positive tests over total tests.
The number of new cases is the highest reported in a single day since the pandemic began, breaking the record set Thursday of 6,363 cases.
Friday's daily briefing capped another difficult week at the end of a challenging month in the fight against the virus, with almost every metric headed in the wrong direction.
Governor JB Pritzker implored people to take the threat seriously.
"People are dying. Period," he said. "We just had 6,900 people detected with coronavirus. That's more than we've ever seen in this state, 6,900. We now have hospitalizations going up. They're almost double what they were just a few weeks ago. And this is extraordinarily dangerous. This is an extraordinarily dangerous time."
While the state set a new daily testing high, the state is making it clear the high case count is not due to more testing. In fact, the positivity rate has essentially doubled in the past four weeks.
Hospital capacity in the Chicago area is still at a good level, but there's concern in some of the regions in other parts of the state, where they're seeing hospitalizations at the same level they saw at the peak of the first wave. The hospital admissions downstate will only grow higher.
"We are getting into territory that most of these hospitals had never seen before," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "We do predict that there could be shortages in as short as two to four weeks."
With France and Germany poised to impose a second lockdown, the governor was asked if he is considering another stay-at-home order now that 10 of 11 Illinois regions are in mitigation.
Pritzker said he is not considering a broader measure at this time.
Despite the rising metrics, many suburbs and restaurants are pushing back on Pritzker's new COVID-19 mitigation restrictions, with some even taking legal action.
"Make no mistake, Illinois restaurants are in complete crisis," said Sam Toia, Illinois Restaurant Association. "They are scrambling to find solutions, and are having dedicated conversation with their team members, many who they will no longer be able to employ this winter. Think about that."
But Pritzker insists the decision to ban indoor dining is backed by data.
"Every day now we see these numbers going through the roof, and so the idea that we're going to make the locations that are amplifying the number of cases and the spread, the transmission of this virus, that we're going to open those even more at this point makes no sense to me," the governor said.
Pritzker said he was hopeful earlier in the year that the state wouldn't see a second wave.
"I know that the vast majority of people in this state want to keep themselves safe, keep their families safe, keep their children safe, their neighbors and friends," Gov. Pritzker said. "But unfortunately, as these trends indicate, things are moving in a bad direction all across our state."
Doctors are warning people not to have Halloween parties this weekend. They say as the cases go up, your bubble needs to get smaller.
As of Thursday night, 3,092 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 673 in the ICU and 288 on ventilators.
The deaths reported Friday include:
- Adams County: 1 male 90s
- Carroll County: 1 female 80s
- Christian County: 1 male 50s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
- Fulton County: 1 male 70s
- Greene County: 2 females 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Livingston County: 1 male 60s
- Macon County: 1 female 70s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s
- McDonough County: 1 male 60s
- Morgan County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 90s
- Piatt County: 1 female 90s
- Saline County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s
- Wayne County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- White County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s
This comes as restrictions, including a ban on indoor dining are now in place in Kane, DuPage, Kankakee and Will counties and suburban Cook County. Chicago's restrictions go into place on Friday, and Lake and McHenry will see restrictions in place on Saturday.
Pritzker has also announced restrictions will go into place for Illinois Region 3 around Springfield starting on Sunday.
East Central Illinois, Region 6, will have mitigations go into effect Monday.
The region has seen a seven-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8% or above for three consecutive days, which exceeds the thresholds set for establishing mitigation measures under the state's Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan. Region 6 includes Iroquois, Ford, Dewitt, Piatt, Champaign, Vermillion, Macon, Moultrie, Douglas, Edgar, Shelby, Coles, Cumberland, Clark, Fayette, Effingham, Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Richland and Lawrence counties.
"We are on the precipice of the entire state entering into mitigation," Ezike said. "These last few regions have seen rapid increases in test positivity, one right after another, because of increasing disease spread throughout our communities. We need all people to adhere to both the community mitigation measures and well as personal and family measures so we can swiftly turn our entire state around."