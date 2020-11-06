Illinois COVID-19: IL again breaks COVID-19 daily record with 10,376 new cases, 49 deaths

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker's COVID-19 update: Nov. 5, 2020

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker takes questions during COVID-19 briefing: Nov. 5, 2020

WATCH: Chicago area hospital beds filling up fast with COVID-19 patients

WATCH: Long lines for COVID-19 testing reported across Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois officials announced a record 10,376 new COVID-19 cases and 49 additional deaths Friday.The death toll in Illinois has now crossed 10,000, with a total of 10,079 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported. The total number of cases has now reached 465,540 total cases.The number of new cases reported Friday is the highest reported in a single day, breaking the previous record of 9,935 set the day before.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 98,401 specimens for a total 8,215,129.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Oct. 30, 2020 - Nov. 5, 2020, is 11.1%.As of Thursday night, 4,090 were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 786 in the ICU and 339 patients on ventilators.Just four or five weeks ago, Illinois was averaging 23 COVID-19 deaths per day. Gov. Pritzker warned Thursday that he is considering imposing stricter measures."If the current trajectory continues, if our hospitals continue to fill up, if more and more people continue to lose their lives to this disease, we're going to implement further statewide mitigations, which nobody, and I mean nobody wants," Pritzker said.Across the state, hospital admissions have increased dramatically. In fact, every region in the Chicago area has seen hospital admissions double or more than triple in the past 30 days.Numbers like these, Pritzker said, suggest the resurgence mitigations are not working or are simply not being followed to be effective.Pritzker admonished municipalities that are not enforcing the indoor dining ban amid reports that a large number of bars and restaurants have continued to ignore the restrictions."When one of them gets a citation, others hear about it. When five of them get a citation, all of them hear about it," Pritzker said. "They know that if there was enforcement, if there were actual consequences for their actions at the local level, and they're supposed to enforce state laws. And when they don't enforce them, people die."The governor was asked what kind of stricter measures he is considering. He said some of the elements of Phase 3 or even Phase 2 would be on the table. But at this time, he said he's not considering a full stay-at-home order."It's a wait-and-see mode; we just have to wait and see," Oak Park resident Brendan Kelly said Friday.He's gearing up to hunker down this winter because of the pandemic. He was picking up groceries Friday and thinking of the best solution to the COVID-19 holiday conundrum."Think about the word Thanksgiving and live in a place of gratitude and appreciation," Kelly said. "And if for now, if that means you don't get to be with those people, we'll it's like putting money in the bank. You protect them now so you can enjoy them later."In Oak Park, part of suburban Cook County where numbers continue to rise, people are trying to fight COVID-19 fatigue and are planning smaller, more intimate gatherings.Jenny Raia plans to just be with her two children and her husband."Honestly, I'm actually kind of excited for the four of us to make some new, special traditions," Raia said. "I'll probably cook Thanksgiving dinner for the first time ever in my life."Many say it's like trying to walk a tight rope. After months of having limited contact with family and friends, balance is key, especially as Pritzker warns of more restrictions.Long lines for COVID-19 testing have been reported in Chicago as well as Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Aurora, Wheaton and South Holland.The DuPage County Health Department said it ran out of tests Thursday morning.After election rallies, in-person voting and protests, officials are encouraging more people to get tested."Wait approximately one week after the high risk exposure, because it takes several days after exposure for a test to be positive if in fact you've contracted the virus," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.The deaths reported Friday were:- Carroll County: 1 female 90s- Champaign County: 1 female 70s- Coles County: 1 male 70s- Cook County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s- DuPage County: 1 female 60s- Edgar County: 1 male 80s- Fayette County: 1 male 90s- Ford County: 1 female 90s- Jackson County: 1 male 60s- Kendall County: 1 male 80s- Knox County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- Macon County: 1 male 80s- Macoupin County: 1 male 70s- Marion County: 2 females 80s- Mason County: 1 female 90s- Monroe County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+- Peoria County: 1 male 60s- Piatt County: 1 male 80s- Pike County: 1 male 80s- Rock Island County: 1 male 90s- Sangamon County: 1 male 60s- Shelby County: 1 male 80s- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s- Wayne County: 1 female 70s- Whiteside County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s- Will County: 1 male 90s