Coronavirus Illinois: Gov. Pritzker to give update on IL coronavirus cases: WATCH LIVE

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will deliver an update on COVID-19 cases in Illinois at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, public health officials reported 955 additional coronavirus cases and 23 deaths. That brought the total number of cases in the state at 163,703, with a total of 7,324 deaths.

The state's rolling seven-day positivity rate is 3.1%, state health officials said Tuesday. Illinois performed 29,745 tests over a 24-hour period, for a total of more than 2.3 million.

At his briefing last week, Governor Pritzker revised his Restore Illinois plan. The original plan divided the state into four health regions and was then updated to split the state into 11 regions.

The regions are:
1. North: Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago
2. North Central: Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Woodford

3. West Central: Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, Greene, Hancock, Jersey, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott
4. Metro East: Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington
5. Southern: Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, Williamson
6. East Central: Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby, Vermillion
7. South Suburban: Kankakee, Will

8. West Suburban: DuPage, Kane
9. North Suburban: Lake, McHenry
10. Suburban Cook: Suburban Cook
11. Chicago: City of Chicago

Gov. Pritzker said the revised plan has three tiers of mitigation strategies that can be applied if a region sees a spike in cases. The categories for the mitigation strategies include closing or scaling back bars and restaurants, meets, religious services and more.
