Long-term care facilities account for nearly half of Illinois COVID-19 deaths but just 7% of cases: data

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A disproportionate number of Illinois' COVID-19 deaths are happening in long-term care facilities, new data show.Statewide, 373 residents died this week alone, and in total, more than 8,600 residents.According to data from the state, that means residents at these facilities account for nearly half of Illinois' total COVID-19 deaths, but just 7% of its total cases.Illinois health officials reported 9,277 new COVID-19 cases and 126 deaths Friday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 1,017,322, with a total of 17,395 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.It took 349 days for the state to go from one confirmed case to 1 million. Now nearly one in 12 people in the state has tested positive for COVID-19.