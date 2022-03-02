coronavirus illinois

COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 1,640 new cases, 45 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Dr. Ngozi Ezike to step down as Illinois' top doctor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 1,640 new COVID cases and 45 related deaths Wednesday.

There have been at least 3,034,701 total COVID cases, including 32,848 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 1.8%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 109,823 new specimens for a total of 54,817,964 since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, 951 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 165 patients were in the ICU, and 79 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 21,133,040vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 63.79% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 12,967.

On Tuesday, Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozie Ezike announced she would be stepping down on March 14.

"I did not know fully what I was getting into, but I had ideals that I believed in that would be my guiding light, my north star," Ezike said.
