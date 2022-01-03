Illinois COVID: IL reports 20,866 new cases, 30 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11420279" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Doctor Frank Belmonte, chief medical officer and chairman of pediatrics at Advocate Children's Hospital, answers COVID-19 questions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 20,866 new COVID-19 cases and 30 related deaths Monday as Gov. JB Pritzker gave an update on the state's response.On Friday, a record-high 31,461 new cases were reported. An additional 22,298 cases were reported on Saturday and 14,570 new cases were reported on Sunday.There have been 2,238,743 total COVID cases, including 27,998 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 17.5%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 118,837 new specimens for a total of 45,179,593 since the pandemic began.As of Sunday night, 6,294 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,086 patients were in the ICU and 652 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 19,313,238 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 60.63% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 46,775.Pritzker said hospitalizations are higher now than they have been at any point in the pandemic, and the majority of those seriously ill are unvaccinated.He reiterated the importance of vaccines and testing to help slow the rapid spread of the omicron variant.