Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 5,044 cases, 20 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 5,044 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 20 related deaths Wednesday.There have been 1,727,590 total COVID cases, including 26,028 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Nov. 3-Nov. 9 ticked up again to 2.8%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 148,834 new specimens for a total of 36,531,332 since the pandemic began.As of Monday night, 1,467 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 317 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 16,123,048 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 56.98% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 56,313.Rush University Medical Center hosted a special kid COVID vaccinations clinic for children of staff Monday. For the Rush employees and students who have worked through the pandemic, it was a day to celebrate."I have an 8-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter and this day means more to me than anything that's happened in the last year and a half," said Dr. Latania Logan, chief of pediatric infectious disease at Rush University Medical Center. "Now I don't have to worry about what I bring home to them."Rush will host its regular kids COVID vaccination clinic Fridays and Saturdays for the next few weeks.