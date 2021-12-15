coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID cases: IL reports 9,784 new cases, 79 deaths

Suburban Cook County reports omicron case
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 9,784 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 79 related deaths Wednesday.

There have been 1,921,433 total COVID cases, including 27,013 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 5.8%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 142,873 new specimens for a total of 41,632,021 since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday night, 3,614 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 759 patients were in the ICU and 382 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 18,322,040 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 59.62% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 67,426.

Suburban Cook County reported its first case of the omicron variant on Tuesday, officials announced Wednesday.
