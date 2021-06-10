Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 366 cases, 18 deaths as state, city prepare to fully reopen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 366 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 18 related deaths Thursday, one day before the state fully reopens.There have been 1,386,628 total COVID cases, including 23,014 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 42,403 specimens for a total of 25,033,919since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 3 to June 9, is 1.3%.As of Wednesday night, 764 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 209 patients were in the ICU and 103 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 11,821,373 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 49,572 . There were 62,268 doses reported administered in Illinois Tuesday.Officials reported Thursday that more than 68% of adults have received a COVID vaccine and 51% are fully vaccinated.The news comes as Illinois and Chicago prepare to fully reopen on Friday."A strong economy requires that people not only feel safe, but truly be safe, as they go about their lives as workers, neighbors, consumers, and friends - and thanks to the lifesaving power of vaccinations, that day is finally here for Illinois," said Governor JB Pritzker. "I invite all Illinoisans to feel the hope and joy of this moment while also recognizing that this pandemic is still very present for the world at large - not to mention those here at home who have not been or cannot be vaccinated. As we take this next step forward, let's do so with a renewed commitment to empathy, to community, and to making each day together count. You did it, Illinois."The deaths reported Thursday include:-Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s-DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s-Franklin County: 1 male 50s-Grundy County: 1 male 50s-Macon County: 1 male 90s-Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s-Rock Island County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s-Tazewell County: 1 female 40s-Winnebago County: 1 female 80s