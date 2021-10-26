Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,213 cases, 34 deaths

WATCH: Doctor answers your questions about COVID-19 booster shots

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,213 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 34 related deaths Tuesday.There have been 1,688,261 total COVID cases, including 25,682 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Oct. 19-25 is 2.2%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 85,514 specimens for a total of 34,806,411 since the pandemic began.As of Monday night, 1,230 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 326 patients were in the ICU and 150 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 15,343,270 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 56.7% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 36,052.Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday vaccines for kids will be shipped to pharmacies and doctors' offices in Illinois after the FDA approves them. He encouraged parents to call their kids' pediatricians to ensure their offices are set receive doses.The governor announced 700 pediatrician offices are already enrolled with IDPH to give COVID vaccines to children aged 5 to 11 when they become available. The state is also working with schools and park districts that may consider doing vaccination clinics for this younger age group.