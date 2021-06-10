drought

Illinois drought: Plants in peril as below-average precipitation persists into June

Watering restrictions could be enforced if drought continues into summer, experts say
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Plants in peril as drought persists into June

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- We may be past the unofficial "safe" planting date on Mother's Day, but as we get deeper into a months-long drought, it's not just the new plants that need attention.

You've probably noticed the drought in one way or another: either your plants have been suffering, or your water bill has!

RELATED | Illinois climate change extends growing season for farmers, enabling earlier spring planting

Nursery manager Eric Gundersen said to water your plants thoroughly, you need to get about an inch of water on the ground. He suggested setting out a rain gauge while you run your sprinkler to know how much water your plants are actually getting.

And if you've been trying to stay on top of it, you sure have been running your sprinklers because Mother Nature has provided us with almost nothing to work with.

RELATED | McHenry County farmers say dry spring won't hurt crops - yet

Since March, the Chicago area has received under 4 inches of rain, a deficit of over 8 inches compared to normal. Illinois State climatologist Dr. Trent Ford puts that into perspective for us.

"Because of the heat over the past couple of weeks, we're starting to see vegetation impacts: trees, lawns, shrubs are starting to show water and moisture stress," Ford said. "If we continue to have dryness - even not the same magnitude that we saw in the spring, but continued below average precipitation through the summer - as demand for water increases, we'll continue to see worsening impacts, including perhaps water restrictions and burn bans and things like that."

RELATED | Our America: Climate of Hope

So what plants should you be most concerned about? It may not be those new ones you just bought.

"Well most people are aware that the newly-planted plants are definitely going to really need the water, but what they're not thinking about the two, three and 4-year-old plants that are still getting established," Gundersen said. "We get into this drought and they're going to be struggling because their root systems really haven't spread out as much as they should for the amount they're growing. So you're really going to have to water those thoroughly."

It's important to know your town's watering ordinances heading through the next few weeks, because they're sure to be looking a lot closer at your watering habits as the drought looks to worsen. The good news is, the water managers ABC7 spoke with are not considering harsher watering restrictions at the moment.

.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernapervillegardeningillinoisweatherspringfarmingdrought
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DROUGHT
Nearly 100 rattlesnakes found living under Calif. home
18 climate disasters in 2021 killed over 500, cost over $100B in U.S.
Woodworker creates pieces from trees devastated by drought
Lake Mead at Hoover Dam reaches lowest water level ever
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News